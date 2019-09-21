Rahul Aware beats Rassul Kaliyev, enters semi-finals of World Wrestling Championships

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Rahul Aware defeated Rassul Kaliyev in the World Wrestling Championships to reach semi-finals on Saturday. Rahul thrashed the former Asian Champion 10-7 in the 61 kg category to enter the semi-finals of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Deepak Punia secured an Olympic berth as he entered the semi-finals after defeating Carlos Izquierdo. On Friday, 22-year-old debutant Ravi Kumar won a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Kumar had defeated Reza Atrinagharchi of Iran 6-3 to clinch the medal in the 57 kg weight category. Bajrang Punia also won a bronze medal on Friday in the championship, defeating Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the 65 kg weight category.

Punia had secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea's Jong Son in the tournament. On Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Olympics and she would be competing in the 53 kg category. She had bagged gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the 2018 Asian Games, she had clinched a gold medal in the 50 kg category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)