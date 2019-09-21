Bangladesh keep Afghanistan to 138 in tri-nation T20

Chittagong, Sep 21 (AFP) Young off-spinner Afif Hossain claimed two wickets for nine to help Bangladesh limit Afghanistan to 138-7 in Saturday's tri-nation Twenty20 international in Chittagong. Hazratullah Zazai took 47 off 35 balls in a 75-run opening stand with Rahmanullah Gurbaz before Afif's double strike in the tenth over swung the match to the hosts.

Shafiqullah was unbeaten on 23 off 17 balls after a blitz through the visitors' middle order. Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman all claimed a wicket each for Bangladesh.

Both teams have already qualified over Zimbabwe for next week's final in Dhaka after each winning two of three matches in the tournament. (AFP) APA APA

