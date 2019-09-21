Reports: MRI negative for Yankees' Torres

The New York Yankees got good news Saturday morning when an MRI of Gleyber Torres' right hamstring was negative, according to multiple reports. The second baseman slipped as he fielded a ground ball Friday night in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and he came out of the game later when he said his lower legs felt weak.

The Yankees have clinched the American League East, and manager Aaron Boone - before he heard the MRI results - said the team would be cautious with Torres in the waning days of the season. The Yankees are scheduled to open the postseason on Oct. 4.

"I think he's OK," Boone said of Torres, "but the wear and tear of playing every day in the season, he's been kind of taking care of himself every day and getting treatment on a lot of his lower half just as a maintenance thing, so certainly with him try to be a little more cautious." Torres, 22, is batting .284 and has a team-leading 38 home runs to go with 90 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

