Behrendorff likely to undergo lower spine surgery

After getting ruled out from Sussex Cricket, Australia seamer Jason Behrendorff is likely to undergo lower spine surgery to prolong his career in the sport. The 29-year-old will now take suggestions from former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond and James Pattinson as both the cricketers had undergone similar surgery, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Bond was the bowling coach of Behrendorff during his stint with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2019. The New Zealander underwent a surgery in 2004 which extended his career by six years. Pattinson too underwent similar surgery in 2017, which helped him make a comeback in the Australian team.

The left-handed bowler from Western Australia was ruled out from T20 Blast in late August after having a back injury. Behrendorff appeared in only two matches against Essex and Glamorgan and wasn't able to pick a single wicket in the two games. The 29-year-old bowler had stepped away from first-class cricket completely to play limited-overs.

Behrendorff has 126 wickets under his belt with an average of 23.85 in first-class cricket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)