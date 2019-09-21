Padres fire skipper Andy Green

The San Diego Padres on Saturday fired manager Andy Green, who was in his fourth season at the helm of the club. "I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately." Green finishes his tenure in San Diego with a 274-366 record. He had two seasons remaining on his contract.

The Padres (69-85) have eight games remaining, including Saturday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The decision comes after the Padres have dropped eight of their past nine, including Friday night's 9-0 drubbing to the D-backs in the first game of the series in San Diego. They are 6-13 in September.

"Andy's class, dignity, and leadership through a difficult developmental period for our team should be applauded," executive chairman Ron Fowler and general partner Peter Seidler said in a joint statement. "On behalf of the entire Padres organization, we wish Andy and the Green family the best." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)