Deepak Punia withdraws from World Wrestling Championship final, settles for silver

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has withdrawn from the final of the World Wrestling Championship with an ankle injury.

ANI Nur-Sultan
Updated: 22-09-2019 13:01 IST
Wrestler Deepak Punia (Photo/SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has withdrawn from the final of the World Wrestling Championship with an ankle injury. "I am a bit disappointed that I can't fight for gold but I am happy with my overall performance here. I will work hard and the aim is to win a medal in the Olympics," Deepak said on Sunday.

Deepak was scheduled to face Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the finals in the 86-Kg category. Now, he has to settle with a silver medal. The pugilist on Saturday reached the finals of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2.

Earlier, Deepak secured an Olympic berth after he entered the semi-finals of the tournament. He had defeated Colombia's Carlos Izquierdo 7-6 to enter the semi-finals. India now has four Olympic quotas from the championship including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Kumar. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Kazakhstan
