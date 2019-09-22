The following are the top/expected stories at 1740 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Third T20I between India and South Africa IN Bengaluru.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League matches.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-PANGHAL-AWARD

Don't want award for myself, but please honour my coach: Amit Panghal By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Ignored for the Arjuna award due to an "inadvertent" doping violation in 2012, trailblazing Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal (52kg) said he does not care for personal honours but pleaded for a Dronacharya award for his formative coach Anil Dhankar.

SPO-WREST-WORLD-DEEPAK Deepak pulls out of final, settles for silver

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 22 (PTI) Young wrestler Deepak Punia on Sunday pulled out of the World Championship title clash in 86kg against Iranian great Hazsan Yazdani due to an ankle injury sustained during the semifinal bout.

SPO-BOX-NIEVA-INTERVIEW Indian boxers closing in on Kazakhs and Uzbeks: Santiago Nieva

By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Indian boxers' unparalleled performance at the just-concluded men's world championship shows they are "closing in" on traditional powerhouses such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva has asserted.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri slips down the leaderboard in third round Jackson (US), Sept 22 (PTI) A disappointing two-over 74 saw India's Anirban Lahiri slip to tied 55th after the third round of the Sandersan Farms Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-KOREA

Madappa 12th, Gangjee 18th in Korea Incheon, Sept 22 (PTI) Viraj Madappa and Rahil Gangjee produced an improved performance in the final round to finish T-12th and T-18th respectively at the 35th Shinhan Donghae Open here on Sunday.

SPO-WREST-DEEPAK-PROFILE

Lure of job brought Deepak to wrestling but 'ketli pehalwan' makes it big By Amanpreet Singh

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 22 (PTI) Wrestling was just a route which Deepak Punia hoped would find him a good job to help sustain his family.

SPO-FOOT-U18-IND SAFF C'ship: India U-18 team gears up for Bangladesh challenge

Kathmandu, Sept 22 (PTI) A confident India U-18 team will be looking to open their campaign in the SAFF U-18 Championship on a winning note when they take on Bangladesh in their opening match here on Monday.

SPO-DUTEE Dutee hopes to run personal best and reach finals in World C'ships

By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) India's fastest woman Dutee Chand has set herself a target of reaching the finals of the women's 100m dash in the World Championships starting in Doha on September 27 with a personal best timing.

SP0-FOOT-UNITED SIKKIM

Bhaichung Bhutia shuts down former I-League club United Sikkim FC New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Former I-League club United Sikkim FC on Sunday decided to shut shop to "focus on grassroots football" and avoid "conflict of interest" issues arising out of its founder Bhaichung Bhutia's association with the state governing body of the game.

SPO-FOOT-REALKASHMIR

British citizen of Indian descent to turn out for Real Kashmir FC Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Real Kashmir Football Club will have a new face during this year's I-League tournament -- British citizen Kashif Siddiqi -- one of the founders of 'Football for Peace', who has been loaned to the club by the UK-based Oxford United.

