Divij Sharan bags St. Petersburg Open doubles title

Indian tennis player Divij Sharan clinched the men's doubles title in the St. Petersburg Open with partner Igor Zelenay on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

ANI Saint Petersburg
Updated: 22-09-2019 20:32 IST
Indian tennis player Divij Sharan. Image Credit: ANI

Indian tennis player Divij Sharan clinched the men's doubles title in the St. Petersburg Open with partner Igor Zelenay on Sunday, defeating Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli 6-3, 3-6, 10-8. After winning the first set, Sharan and Zelenay suffered a 3-6 defeat in the second set. Both of them faced a tough competition in the third set as well but made their way to win it 10-8.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Sharan. "Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete #Tennis star @divijsharan who won the men's doubles at the St. Petersburg #ATP250 with his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay beating Marco Berretini-Simone Bolelli 6-3,3-6,10-8. Good show! @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @DGSAI @ATP_Tour," SAI tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read: Divij Sharan claims fifth career title, wins St Petersburg Open doubles

COUNTRY : Russia
