Sports News Roundup: Zverev completes Laver Cup win for Europe; Mahomes, Chiefs slide past Ravens

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Yankees honor P Sabathia before final home game

The New York Yankees celebrated the career of left-hander CC Sabathia before Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, his last regular-season home game at Yankee Stadium before he retires. The 39-year-old has spent the past 11 seasons of his 19-year-career with the Yankees, and he was honored with a pair of touching video messages that drove him to wipe tears from his face.

Packers sack Flacco six times in win over Broncos

In a battle of first-year head coaches and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, the Green Bay Packers beat the visiting Denver Broncos 27-16 on Sunday. The Packers improved to 3-0 under coach Matt LaFleur as Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos fell to 0-3 under Vic Fangio. Joe Flacco threw for 213 yards but tossed one interception and was sacked six times.

Mets claim rubber match against Reds

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run first inning Sunday afternoon for the New York Mets, who remained on the fringes of the National League wild-card race with a 6-3 win over the host Cincinnati Reds. By winning the rubber game of the three-game series, the Mets (81-74) ensured they would remain no more than 4 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the race for the second NL wild card. New York is scheduled to finish the season with seven home games against the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

Colts hold off Falcons for second straight win

Jacoby Brissett threw for 310 yards as the Indianapolis Colts earned their second straight win Sunday, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Brissett completed 28 of 37 passes, including an 11-yard strike to Jack Doyle in the final two minutes for a first down to the Atlanta 16 that sealed the outcome. The Colts (2-1) also got 74 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries from Marlon Mack.

Lions take down Eagles in Philly, remain unbeaten

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown and the visiting Detroit Lions remained unbeaten with a 27-24 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. had six receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown as the Lions improved to 2-0-1.

Vikings' ground game bulldozes Raiders in rout

The Minnesota Vikings got rushing touchdowns from three different players and totaled 211 yards on the ground Sunday afternoon in bulldozing the visiting Oakland Raiders 34-14. Adam Thielen scored twice, once on a pass from Kirk Cousins, and the Minnesota defense harassed Derek Carr into four sacks and an interception in the most lopsided game in 38 years in the 16-game all-time series between the Super Bowl XI combatants.

Brady-led Patriots cruise past Jets

New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns while passing Drew Brees for second place in career touchdown passes and the Patriots continued their early-season roll with a 30-14 victory over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Brady was 28-of-42 passing and threw first-half touchdown passes to Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman, giving him 524 career touchdown passes, two more than Brees in league history and trailing only Peyton Manning (539). Brees is expected to miss six weeks with a thumb injury.

Mahomes, Chiefs slide past Ravens

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday as Kansas City outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 33-28 in the Chiefs' home opener at Kansas City, Mo. Their 10th consecutive September win pushed the Chiefs to 3-0 for the third straight season. Playing in soggy conditions, Kansas City rallied from a scoreless first quarter for the second straight game.

Brazilian women take one-two finish in street final

Brazilian skateboarders finished one-two in the female category of the Street League World Championships on Sunday, a result that moved them closer to a place at Tokyo 2020 and confirmed Brazil's eminence in one of the newest Olympic events. The triumph came in front of a sell-out crowd of 8,000 in Sao Paulo, the home of Brazilian skateboarding and in particular the street discipline, one of two, along with park, that will be included in the Olympics for the first time next year.

Tennis: Zverev completes Laver Cup win for Europe

Alexander Zverev snatched the Laver Cup for Team Europe as he beat Canada's Milos Raonic in the final rubber of a thrilling three days of action in Geneva's Palexpo Arena on Sunday. With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, winners of 39 Grand Slam titles between them, part of the supporting bench, Zverev showed immense composure to close out a 6-4 3-6 10-4 victory and hand Bjorn Borg's team a 13-11 overall win.

