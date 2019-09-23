Goff tosses 2 TDs as Rams hold on to defeat Browns

Jared Goff passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Los Angeles Rams shook off a slow first half to earn a 20-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night to remain undefeated. The Browns had a chance to tie the game after a Juston Burris interception of Goff with 2:54 remaining, but a potential 57-yard drive fell 4 yards short when Baker Mayfield's pass on fourth down was intercepted in the end zone by Rams safety John Johnson with 27 seconds remaining.

The Rams (3-0) had just three first-half points and went into halftime trailing for the first time this season, but they opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown drive to get the offense back on track. Goff hit Cooper Kupp on an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter for a 10-6 lead, but the Browns answered right back to cap a 65-yard drive with Mayfield's 2-yard TD pass to Demetruis Harris for a 13-10 advantage.

The Rams took the lead for good at 17-13 with 12:51 remaining when Goff hit Kupp on a 6-yard TD pass to cap a 72-yard drive. Greg Zuerlein added a 37-yard field goal with 6:37 remaining for a 20-13 advantage. Mayfield was 18 of 36 for 195 yards and one touchdown as the Browns (1-2) have lost both of their home games this season. The Browns went toe-to-toe with the Rams for much of the game despite missing their entire starting secondary because of injuries.

Using a similar run-stopping defense to what the New England Patriots used when holding the Rams down in last season's Super Bowl, Cleveland kept Los Angeles to a single Zuerlein field goal in the first half. They got two first-half field goals of their own from rookie kicker Austin Siebert for a 6-3 halftime lead. Kupp picked up his first two touchdown passes of the season in his return from ACL surgery last year.

A week after compiling 161 receiving yards and a TD in a victory over the New York Jets, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had six catches for 56 yards. In a matchup of opposing Georgia running backs, the Rams' Todd Gurley had 43 yards on 14 carries and the Browns' Nick Chubb had 96 yards on 23 carries.

