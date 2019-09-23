Report: Panthers QB Newton likely to miss more time

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is likely to miss more time recovering from a foot injury, but head coach Ron Rivera said the starting job is not in jeopardy. NFL Network reported Monday that Newton is not likely to return for at least another week.

Kyle Allen started in Newton's place Sunday at Arizona and led the Panthers to their first win of the season. Allen threw four touchdown passes, and Rivera said the Panthers are "rolling" with Allen. Newton is officially day-to-day, but the Panthers plan to be patient given his foot injury dates to the preseason. The injury, a mid-foot sprain, caused Newton to remain in Charlotte rather than travel with the team to Arizona.

Newton, who also had offseason shoulder surgery, said he wasn't healthy after the team got off to an 0-2 start. He was originally injured in the third game of the preseason against the New England Patriots. Allen, who won his first career start last season over the New Orleans Saints, completed 19 of 26 of his passes for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions at Arizona.

The Panthers play the Houston Texans in Week 4.

