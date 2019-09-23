Ankle sprain to keep Giants RB Barkley out 'several weeks'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will miss the next "several weeks" after coming away with a high ankle sprain in Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network reported Monday. Barkley had eight carries for just 10 yards Sunday before he left the game in the second quarter. He returned to the sideline on crutches. The second-year back out of Penn State has rushed for 237 yards in three games this season on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Barkley started all 16 games of his rookie season last year, gaining 1,307 yards on 261 carries with 11 touchdowns. He also had four receiving scores. The Giants had just 72 yards rushing in the 32-31 victory over the Buccaneers, with quarterback Daniel Jones leading the team with 28 and wide receiver Sterling Shepard gaining 21 on the ground. Running back Wayne Gallman had 13 yards on five carries.

The Giants are ranked ninth in the NFL with 117.3 yards per game in their first three contests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)