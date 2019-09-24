Patriots put FB Develin on IR

The New England Patriots placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. Develin suffered a neck injury during the Patriots' Week 2 win at Miami. He joins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver N'Keal Harry on IR. According to NFL rules, only two of those three players can return this season.

Develin had just two carries this season -- both against Miami -- for three yards. He played in all 16 regular-season games the previous five years (he missed all of 2015 due to injury). Last season, Develin started eight times with six rushes for eight yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 61 yards.

Develin, 31, began his career on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad from 2010-11 out of Brown. He was on New England's practice squad for most of the 2012 season before being added to the roster for the final four games.

