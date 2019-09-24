Comfortable win for India's men's relay swimming team

A dominant Indian team clinched gold in the 4X100 metres men's freestyle relay on the opening day of the Asian Age Group Championships after emerging almost five seconds faster than nearest rival Iran, here on Tuesday. The Indian quartet, comprising Srihari Nataraj, Anand Anilkumar, Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade clocked 3:23.72 seconds, almost five seconds faster than the Iran team which timed 3:28.46.

Uzbekistan finished third, clocking 3:30.59 seconds at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. First to get off the blocks for India, Srihari ensured his team got off to a flying start as he touched the pads at 50.68 seconds while Iranian swimmer Sina Gholampour finished behind him at 51.42 seconds.

Anand, swimming the second hundred of the race, was impressive as he kept up the lead. He swam the distance in 51.28 seconds while Sajan 51.37. Khade's powerful 50.39 seconds on the clock guaranteed India's place on top of the podium. "It was important that the team got off to a good start and I was entrusted by the team and the coaches with that responsibility. Being the second fastest in the team, I couldn't let my team down. It was a great effort from all of us and it feels good to win India's first gold at the Championships," said Srihari, who will compete in the 50m backstroke final in the evening session.

In the 4x100m freestyle relay for open category women, Indian team comprising Rujuta Khade (59.83), Divya Satija (1:01.61), Shivani Kataria (59.57) and Maana Patel (59.75) won silver medal with a total time of 4:00.76 seconds while Thailand bagged gold with 3:54.29 seconds and Hong Kong finished third with a time of 4:08.64 seconds. India's second silver medal came in the 4x100m freestyle relay for group II boys. The team featuring Vedaant Madhavan (55.27), Utkarsh Patil (57.10), Sahil Laskar (54.83) and Shoan Ganguly (54.29) clocked a total time of 3:41.49 seconds.

They finished behind Japan who won the gold with a time of 3:34.60 seconds which was a New Meet Record (NMR). The previous record of 3:39.03 seconds was also held by Japan. The bronze medal was won by Chinese Taipei who clocked 3:42.29 seconds. In the group I boys 4x100m freestyle relay, India won the bronze with a time of 3:33.52 seconds. The team comprising Vikkas P (54.31), CJ Sanjay (53.92), Adhithya D (52.70), Tanish George Mathew (52.59) finished third behind Hong Kong (3:28.32) and Japan (3:28.34 seconds).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)