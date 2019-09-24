International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Motor racing-Hamilton, Williams keep points after Alfa appeal ruled out

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 24-09-2019 16:28 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton, Williams keep points after Alfa appeal ruled out

Image Credit: ANI

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton retained his 65-point lead and Williams kept their sole point of the season on Tuesday when a court rejected an Alfa Romeo appeal against penalties issued after the German Grand Prix in July.

The 30-second post-race penalties dropped Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi out of the points and lifted Mercedes' five-times world champion Hamilton up to ninth in the July 28 race with Williams' Robert Kubica 10th.

A spokesman for the governing body FIA said the International Court of Appeal in Paris had found the protest was not admissible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019