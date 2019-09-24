Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rain washes out all matches in Group B

All opening round matches of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group 'B' were washed out on Tuesday without a ball being played due to wet outfield. The overnight rain caused all six teams -- Delhi, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Himachal, Baroda and Odisha -- to get two points each.

The tournament will see several India internationals trying to leave a mark while competing for the top honours. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Navdeep Saini, who recently made his India debut, will feature in the Delhi side.

While Karnataka vice captain KL Rahul, who has been out of favour in India's Test side, will also look to re-establish his white-ball credentials. A total of 38 teams are vying for the title this season with Chandigarh being the new entrants.

The top five teams from Groups A and B combined (sorted by points tally), the top two teams from Group C, and the Group D leader will qualify for the quarter-finals. The final will be played on October 25.

