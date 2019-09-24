India announce 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of Bangladesh match

Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. India faced a 1-2 defeat against Oman in the qualifiers but displayed a brilliant performance and managed a goalless draw against Qatar on September 10.

India will compete against Bangladesh on October 15. The 29-man squad for the preparatory camp is as follow:

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh. (ANI)

