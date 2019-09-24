Two held for betting in T20 match

Two bookies have been arrestedhere and more than Rs 40 lakh seized from them, police said onTuesday

Rana Sama and Sudeep Pujar were held following a tip-offthat they allegedly lured many people to bet during the T20match between India and South Africa at Chinnaswamy Stadiumhere on September 22, they said

The duo had refused to pay the money to those who won inthe betting, which led to their arrest, police added.

