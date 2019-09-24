Bangladesh, Afghanistan share Tri-nation series trophy after rain washed out final

Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the Tri-nation series trophy after the final got abandoned due to rain at Sher-e-Bangla stadium here on Tuesday.

The match was called off without a ball being played due to persistent rain. Although both the teams shared the trophy, Bangladesh topped the table with six points.

Afghanistan had four points while the last positioned team, Zimbabwe, had two points. (ANI)

