International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bangladesh, Afghanistan share Tri-nation series trophy after rain washed out final

Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the Tri-nation series trophy after the final got abandoned due to rain at Sher-e-Bangla stadium here on Tuesday.

ANI Dhaka
Updated: 24-09-2019 23:21 IST
Bangladesh, Afghanistan share Tri-nation series trophy after rain washed out final

Bangladesh and Afghanistan squad with Tri-nation series trophy after final got abandoned due to rain here on Tuesday. (Photo/ Bangladesh Cricket Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the Tri-nation series trophy after the final got abandoned due to rain at Sher-e-Bangla stadium here on Tuesday.

The match was called off without a ball being played due to persistent rain. Although both the teams shared the trophy, Bangladesh topped the table with six points.

Afghanistan had four points while the last positioned team, Zimbabwe, had two points. (ANI)

Also Read: Trump says Afghanistan peace talks with Taliban are 'dead'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Bangladesh
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019