Yankees 3B Urshela's hand bruised but not broken

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela sustained a bruised left hand, but no fractures, when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday in New York's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at St. Petersburg, Fla. Urshela exited the contest, and the team later announced that X-rays were negative.

The right-handed batter was struck by a 95 mph fastball from relief pitcher Diego Castillo in the sixth inning of the opener of a two-game series between the AL East rivals at Tropicana Field. Urshela remained in the game to run the bases after being hit. He then played a half-inning on defense before being replaced.

"It's good. It's not bad. It's fine," Urshela said, according to the New York Daily News, after the Yankees' 2-1, 12-inning loss. Yankees manager Aaron Boone added, "You see him get hit like that, it looked like it squared him pretty good. I haven't seen the replay, but you know, (I was) definitely a little nervous when that happens. Good news on the X-rays. Just checking with him, it doesn't seem too swollen and looks like he should be all right."

The Yankees acquired the 27-year-old in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays last August. This year, Urshela was spent Aug. 29-Sept. 7 on the injured list due to a left groin ailment. Urshela finished Tuesday 0-for-2 and is batting .315/.356/.532 with 20 home runs and 73 RBIs in 129 games. New York has sent a major league record 30 players to the injured list this season but remains one of the best teams in baseball, having already clinched the AL East title.

