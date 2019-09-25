Muncy hits grand slam as Dodgers clinch NL's best record

Max Muncy hit the first grand slam of his career and eight Dodgers pitchers -- starting with Rich Hill -- held the Padres to three runs on five hits Tuesday night as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated San Diego 6-3. With the victory, the Dodgers (101-56) are now assured of finishing the regular season with the best overall record in the National League.

Los Angeles took a 5-0 lead before San Diego scored three times in the fifth. The Dodgers loaded the bases against Padres rookie right-hander Ronald Bolanos in the first on two walks and a hit batter. A.J. Pollock then topped an infield roller up the third base line for a single that scored Muncy from third.

Will Smith drew a two-out walk from Bolanos in the fourth to begin setting the table for Muncy's slam. Pitcher Tony Gonsolin -- who was credited with the win to improve to 4-2 -- followed with a single to center, and Bolanos walked Joc Pederson to fill the bases. Right-hander Gerardo Reyes then replaced Bolanos, and Muncy pulled Reyes' first pitch 366 feet into the right field stands. It was Muncy's 34th homer of the season and the Dodgers' seventh grand slam of 2019.

The Dodgers' final run came on Pederson's 33rd homer of the season in the ninth off Michel Baez. Bolanos (0-2) gave up four runs on three hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Hill, who was wearing a brace to protect his left knee, worked two innings as expected. He allowed no runs and no hits while compiling five strikeouts against two walks. Catcher Luis Torrens got the Padres' first hit, a one-out double in the fifth past the dive of third baseman Justin Turner off right-handed reliever Dylan Floro. Luis Urias followed with an RBI single to right. Then, with two outs, Urias scored on Manuel Margot's triple to right-center, and Margot came home on a wide relay to third.

Nick Martini and Manny Machado followed with singles off Floro to put the tying runs on. However, left-hander Adam Kolarek struck out Eric Hosmer to end the rally. All five of the Padres' hits came in the fifth. Only two Padres reached base in the final four innings. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to pick up his 31st save.

