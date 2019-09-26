Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round seven of the Premier League on Sept. 28-30 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Sept. 28

Sheffield United v Liverpool (1130) *Liverpool have won their last 15 Premier League matches and are unbeaten in their last 23.

*The Blades have not beaten Liverpool in the top flight since a 2-1 win at Anfield in April 1994. *Liverpool have won their last 12 league matches against newly-promoted sides.

*Liverpool have never won a Premier League match at Bramall Lane (D2 L1). *The Blades' seven goals this season have been scored by seven different players, including two own goals.

Aston Villa v Burnley *Burnley have not won their last five away matches (D3 L2).

*Villa have dropped six points from winning positions this season, more than any other team. *Burnley's Ashley Barnes has scored 36 Premier League goals but has never scored against a newly-promoted side in 18 games.

*Villa are looking to keep their third consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since 2012. *Burnley have won their last five matches against newly-promoted sides.

Bournemouth v West Ham United *West Ham have kept a clean sheet in their last three league matches.

*Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against West Ham (W3 D2). *West Ham are unbeaten in their last five away games in the league (W3 D2) and unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches (W6 D3).

*Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has scored six times against West Ham - more than against any other Premier League club. *Bournemouth have beaten West Ham four times in the Premier League since their promotion in 2015 - their best record against any side in the top flight.

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion *Brighton have not scored in five of their last seven away matches in the Premier League.

*Chelsea have beaten Brighton on all four occasions since the latter were promoted in 2017. *In 13 matches against 'Big Six' sides in the Premier League, Brighton have picked up only one point (D1 L12).

*Since taking over at Chelsea this season, manager Frank Lampard is yet to win a game at Stamford Bridge in all competitions (D2 L2). *Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has scored seven league goals so far but he has never found the back of the net against Brighton in four matches.

Crystal Palace v Norwich City *Norwich have not won away at Crystal Palace in their last 15 attempts (D5 L10), last winning a game in May 1996.

*Palace beat Norwich home and away the last time the teams were in the Premier League together in 2015-16. *Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in eight of their nine league goals this season (six goals and two assists).

*Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, who had 10 goals and five assists last season, is yet to register a goal or assist this season. *Norwich have lost all three away league games this season.

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton *Spurs have beaten Southampton at home in seven of their last eight matches, losing once in May 2016.

*No club has lost more Premier League matches against former managers than Southampton (18), which includes six losses against Mauricio Pochettino. *Spurs have lost 10 league games in 2019. Their worst run in the Premier League came in 2014 when they lost 12.

*Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has five goals and four assists against Southampton. *Southampton have a better away record this season, winning six of their seven points on the road.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford *Both Wolves and Watford are yet to win a league game this season and they sit 19th and 20th in the standings.

*No player has taken more shots on goal in the league this season without scoring than Watford's Gerard Deulofeu (18 shots). *Watford have scored the least number of goals this season (four goals - tied with Newcastle United and Palace).

*Wolves and Watford met for the first time in the Premier League last season and the home side lost on both occasions. *Watford are winless in their last 10 league matches (D3 L7).

Everton v Manchester City (1630) *Man City have won 18 of their last 20 league matches.

*Everton have beaten defending champions 10 times at home in the Premier League. *After an 8-0 win over Watford last weekend, City have scored 24 goals in their first six matches -- a Premier League record.

*Man City striker Sergio Aguero leads the league's goal-scoring charts with eight goals and he has netted in his last seven matches. *Everton boss Marco Silva has never beaten City counterpart Pep Guardiola in the Premier League, losing on all five occasions.

Sunday, Sept. 29 Leicester City v Newcastle United (1530)

*Newcastle have beaten Leicester away on their last two visits to the King Power Stadium. *Leicester are unbeaten in their last five home matches (W3 D2) and have lost one of their last nine (W6 D2).

*Newcastle have won one league game this season, away at Spurs. *Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been involved in 10 goals in his last nine league matches (eight goals and two assists).

*Leicester have kept only one clean sheet in the league this season. Monday, Sept. 30

Manchester United v Arsenal (1900) *Arsenal have not won at Old Trafford in their last 12 league visits, last winning in Sept. 2006.

*United have lost three of their last six home games in the Premier League. *Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 13 league goals in his last 13 starts.

*United's Jesse Lingard has scored four times against Arsenal in all competitions - more than against any other top-flight team. *Arsenal have kept only one clean sheet in the league this season, conceding at least two goals in each of their last four matches.

