Jays edge O's behind 3 home runs

Rowdy Tellez hit two solo home runs, Billy McKinney added a solo shot and Jacob Waguespack pitched six scoreless innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Wednesday night. By winning the rubber match of the three-game series, the Blue Jays (65-94) took the season series from the Orioles (52-107) 11-8. The Orioles, however, had a 5-4 advantage in games played in Toronto.

Waguespack (5-5) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five. Ken Giles struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn his 22nd save of the season.

Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa (1-10) allowed two runs, four hits, and two walks in four innings. He struck out five. McKinney hit his 12th homer of the season in the bottom of the first -- the first leadoff home run of his career. Tellez started the bottom of the fourth with his 20th homer of the season.

Tellez opened the bottom of the sixth against Paul Fry with his 21st homer of the season, giving him his third career multi-homer game. Aaron Brooks replaced Fry and retired the final three batters of the sixth and pitched around a walk in the seventh. Jason Adam took over from Waguespack in the seventh inning and used two strikeouts to pitch around an infield single and a walk before getting Austin Wynns to line out to center.

The Orioles scored twice in the eighth. They loaded the bases with one out against Jordan Romano when Austin Hays singled, Trey Mancini walked and Dwight Smith Jr. singled. Hays scored when Rio Ruiz grounded out to first. Romano hit Hanser Alberto with a pitch to again load the bases and was replaced by Wilmer Font. He, in turn, walked DJ Stewart to force in a run. Chris Davis flied out to center to end the inning. Baltimore's Richard Bleier struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

The Blue Jays put outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (appendectomy) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday. They also recalled right-hander Yennsy Diaz from Double-A New Hampshire and added right-hander Ryan Dull to the major league roster.

