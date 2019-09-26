Sports News Roundup: MLB calls for new look at baseballs amid HR boom and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL Notebook: Chargers RB Gordon to reportedly end holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout and will report to the team Thursday, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon will not play this Sunday in Miami. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Gordon expects this to be his last season with the Chargers.

Bills set for nemesis Patriots in the battle of undefeated

The Buffalo Bills are making considerable noise with their early-season success, however, their volume routinely gets turned down when they face the New England Patriots. The Bills, who are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011, will discover how they measure up against the Patriots (3-0) on Sunday when the undefeated AFC East rivals meet in Orchard Park, N.Y.

76ers expect Simmons to launch 3-point shots

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has never made a 3-pointer during his two NBA seasons. That 0-for-17 accuracy rate hasn't deterred an offseason experiment where Simmons shot bushels of 3s in hopes of becoming a factor from behind the arc.

MLB calls for new look at baseballs amid HR boom

Major League Baseball has already taken one look at why so many home runs have been hit in recent seasons, but with 2019 taking the home run blitz to new extremes, commissioner Rob Manfred said it's time to check again. "We have reconvened the group of scientists that worked with us before," Manfred told Maury Brown of Forbes.com. "We've asked them to take a fresh look at everything that is occurring with the baseball. We expect to get this new report shortly after the World Series."

MLB notebook: Cubs' Epstein denies Red Sox rumors

Asserting that he has plenty to work on as president of baseball operations with the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein said Wednesday that his attention is not focused on his former job with the Boston Red Sox, which is now vacant. The Cubs lost their eighth straight game on Wednesday and were officially eliminated from postseason play, before which Epstein addressed rumors that he could replace Dave Dombrowski, who was fired as president of baseball operations by the Red Sox on Sept. 9.

This time, Cowboys bring firepower in duel with Saints

The New Orleans Saints rolled into Dallas last November on a 10-game winning streak, averaging nearly 37 points per game during the run. Then the Cowboys' defense held the Saints to a season-low point total and ended the streak with a 13-10 victory.

Unbeaten Lions get an ultimate test in Mahomes, Chiefs

The Detroit Lions have a chance to head into their bye week undefeated. In order to reach that goal, however, they'll have to slow down the league's most dynamic offense. Opposing defensive coordinators this season haven't had any more luck keeping Patrick Mahomes in check than they did last season, when he tossed 50 touchdown passes.

Cook carries Vikings into Chicago for NFC North showdown

Kirk Cousins expects "big-boy football" when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are 2-1 and looking to keep up with a red-hot NFC North division that features all four teams above .500.

Pirates' Vazquez denied bond at arraignment

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Felipe Vazquez was denied bail Wednesday following his arrest last week on felony charges, which included sexual assault of a minor. After an arraignment in front of District Judge Charles D. Moore, Vazquez was ordered to be held without bond and was escorted by sheriff deputies back to Westmoreland County Prison while in handcuffs.

Brissett looks to stay hot vs. visiting Raiders

Jacoby Brissett gets a shot at the Oakland Raiders for the first time in his career Sunday afternoon when the host Indianapolis Colts seek a third straight win in a duel of former playoff combatants and Super Bowl champs. The AFC clubs, who split decisions in the 1971 and '77 playoffs, will be meeting for the third time in the last four seasons, with Oakland having won 33-25 at home in 2016 before the Colts returned to California to pick up a 42-28 victory last October.

Also Read: Bills set for nemesis Patriots in battle of undefeateds

(With inputs from agencies.)