Sports News Summary: NFL Notebook: Chargers RB Gordon to reportedly end holdout

NFL Notebook: Chargers RB Gordon to reportedly end holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout and will report to the team Thursday, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gordon will not play this Sunday in Miami. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Gordon expects this to be his last season with the Chargers. MLB roundup: Twins win, clinch AL Central

Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario hit two-run homers, and the Minnesota Twins clinched their first American League Central title in nine years shortly after earning a 5-1 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The win reduced the Twins' magic number to capture the division to one, and when the second-place Cleveland Indians lost 8-3 to the Chicago White Sox later in the evening, Minnesota sealed the AL Central crown. MLB calls for a new look at baseballs amid HR boom

Major League Baseball has already taken one look at why so many home runs have been hit in recent seasons, but with 2019 taking the home run blitz to new extremes, commissioner Rob Manfred said it's time to check again. "We have reconvened the group of scientists that worked with us before," Manfred told Maury Brown of Forbes.com. "We've asked them to take a fresh look at everything that is occurring with the baseball. We expect to get this new report shortly after the World Series." MLB notebook: Cubs' Epstein denies Red Sox rumors

Asserting that he has plenty to work on as president of baseball operations with the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein said Wednesday that his attention is not focused on his former job with the Boston Red Sox, which is now vacant. The Cubs lost their eighth straight game on Wednesday and were officially eliminated from postseason play, before which Epstein addressed rumors that he could replace Dave Dombrowski, who was fired as president of baseball operations by the Red Sox on Sept. 9. Cook carries Vikings into Chicago for NFC North showdown

Kirk Cousins expects "big-boy football" when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are 2-1 and looking to keep up with a red-hot NFC North division that features all four teams above .500. Kyrgios to skip rest of Asian swing due to shoulder injury

Australia's Nick Kyrgios will miss the remainder of the Asian swing after aggravating a shoulder injury at the Zhuhai Championships, the 24-year-old said on Thursday. Kyrgios was knocked out by Italy's Andreas Seppi 7-6(5) 6-1 in Zhuhai on Wednesday after an issue with his collarbone affected his service rhythm for the majority of the first-round match. Wilson, Seahawks get first to look at Cards' Murray

The Arizona Cardinals saw a lot of Russell Wilson while studying the video of Kyler Murray before making him the first pick of the April draft. Now, let the on-field comparisons begin. The Cardinals (0-2-1) and Murray will be hunting their first victory -- while the Arizona defense will be hunting the elusive, efficient Wilson -- when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) on Sunday. Redskins-Giants won't be battle of rookie QBs ... yet

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones made a strong first impression in Week 3. Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins might have the same chance Sunday when the NFC East rivals meet in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. Brissett looks to stay hot vs. visiting Raiders

Jacoby Brissett gets a shot at the Oakland Raiders for the first time in his career Sunday afternoon when they host Indianapolis Colts seek a third straight win in a duel of former playoff combatants and Super Bowl champs. The AFC clubs, who split decisions in the 1971 and '77 playoffs, will be meeting for the third time in the last four seasons, with Oakland having won 33-25 at home in 2016 before the Colts returned to California to pick up a 42-28 victory last October. Can Gurley get going when Rams host Bucs?

Since Sean McVay took the Los Angeles Rams' coaching job before the 2017 season, the offense has been based around the rushing and receiving of running back Todd Gurley. Over the two previous seasons, Gurley has rushed for 2,556 yards and caught 123 passes for 1,368 yards, scoring a whopping 40 touchdowns. That Los Angeles has won consecutive NFC West titles and earned a controversial NFC title last season is no coincidence.

