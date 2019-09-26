Maha cricket association polls to be held on October 2

The elections for the Maharashtra Cricket Association will be held on October 2, electoral officer and former Maharashtra state election commissioner J S Saharia announced on Thursday. The Committee of Administrators has extended the date for the state associations to conduct their polls to October 4.

The elections will be held for the appointment of 18 members of the MCA's `apex council' and five other office- bearers. The voting to elect apex council members will be held from 9 am to 2 pm on October 2, the state cricket body said in a release. The office-bearers will be then elected during MCA's annual general meeting on the same day, and results would be announced on the same evening.

The draft electoral roll will be published on MCA's website, after which suggestions and objections will be invited. The final electoral roll will be published on September 28..

