EB down 10-man Md Sp to climb top of table

East Bengal remained in the title hunt with a 3-2 win over 10-man Mohammedan Sporting in the Calcutta Premier Division 'A' encounter at the Saltlake Stadium here on Thursday. East Bengal took the lead in the 12th minute through Pintu Mahata who sent in a thundering header into the net from a low cross by Kamalpreet Singh from the right wing.

An own goal by Borja Gomez scored in the 24th minute restored parity for Mohammedan Sporting who were reduced to 10 players in the 44th minute after Mohammedan defender Saiful Rahman handled the ball inside the box. Arthur Kouassi pulled one back for Mohammedan in the 83rd minute.

East Bengal restored their lead at the stroke of half time with Jaime Santos Colado (45th) converting from the spot, while Marcos De La Espada (59th) sealed three points for the red-and-golds who climbed to the top of the table with 20 points from 10 matches. They now have to win their last match against Calcutta Customs and hope Peerless drop points in either of their two remaining matches.

The Black Panthers finished their Calcutta Premier Division 'A' campaign on 19 points from 11 matches.

