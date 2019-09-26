Bengals place CB Phillips (knee) on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips on injured reserve Thursday and signed cornerback Torry McTyer off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2018, Phillips injured his left knee during Sunday's 21-17 defeat at Buffalo.

Phillips, 24, played in all three games this season and registered one tackle and one interception plus six kickoff returns for 137 yards. McTyer, 24, was released by the Miami Dolphins at final cuts and signed by the Chiefs on Sept. 2. He played in 22 games and registered 30 tackles with Miami during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)