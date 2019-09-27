Jaguars CB Ramsey: 'My trade request still stands'

The impending birth of his second child hasn't appeared to soften cornerback Jalen Ramsey or change his feelings about the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" Podcast on Sirius XM, the disgruntled defensive back reiterated his trade request on Thursday.

Pointing out that he has lost respect for the Jacksonville franchise, Ramsey said, "I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands. For me, respect is a huge thing. I kinda touched on it a little bit last week in last week's podcast, but once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways. "I'm going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn't everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than money."

Ramsey did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury, then left the team for the birth of his daughter in Nashville, Tenn. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone released a statement Wednesday evening reading, "Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September.

"We spoke about this recently and again after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter. He will return to the team when he's ready, and we will provide an update at that time." In 2018, Ramsey did not attend the first week of training camp so he could be present for the birth of his first child, also a daughter.

Ramsey reportedly was a long shot to play Sunday at Denver anyway, based on his back injury. Ramsey is also dealing with a hamstring strain, NFL Network reported, believed to be sustained Sept. 19 in Jacksonville's victory over the Tennessee Titans. His designation on the Jaguars' official injury report was for the back injury.

On Sunday, Ramsey called the Jaguars to inform the team he was sick and wouldn't practice Monday. The team said he was at the facility Monday to see Jaguars doctors and returned home. On Thursday, Ramsey confirmed that he had been sick, saying he required IVs and threw up "at least four times."

Ramsey formally requested a trade after Week 2, the culmination of a sideline confrontation between Marrone and the All-Pro cornerback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)