Sharma, Thomas among four Indians to make cut at Asia-Pacific golf

Kartik Sharma carded a super four-under 68 to make amends for opening day's 77 to lead four Indians into the weekend rounds of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships golf tournament here on Friday. Left-handed Sharma, who will play for the International Team at the Junior President's Cup in December, had five birdies against one late bogey and was placed tied 29th.

Rayhan Thomas, runner-up last year, struggled once again even after a fine start with two birdies in first three holes. He finished with a second straight 73 and was tied 33rd at two-over 146.

Also making the cut were Harshjeet Singh Sethie (76-76) and Girraj Khadka (81-72). But GN Basvaraju (81-77) and Vinay Yadav (79-84) missed the cut. The lead stayed with Australian Blake Windred, who overcame a rough round with a birdie-birdie finish on eighth and ninth. He was under par and stayed in lead at 10-under.

He was trailed by Korea's Jun Min Lee (68-67) and Ren Yonezawa (68-67) at nine-under. On Thursday , Sharma had started with two birdies in first three holes in first round but then gave it away in the middle of the round to struggle to 77.

"I just could not get going yesterday. But today I had a fast start and I putted well despite missing a lot of fairways. I think I had just four or five, but I hit it close with irons and putted well," Sharma said. Sharma, starting from the back nine, opened birdie-birdie and added two more on 14th and 16th. A fifth one came on third. He dropped his only shot on sixth, his 15th hole.

"Two days left, I can still get some low scores and I am playing well," he said. For Thomas it was disappointing round as he had four birdies, but he double bogeyed twice and bogeyed once.

"Dropping two doubles sure hurts," said Thomas, who resolved to fight over the weekend.

