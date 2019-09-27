2nd edition of Football Delhi’s Golden League gets support from ONGC

Football Delhi's efforts in putting together a structured format for grassroots has received a shot in the arm after Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) lent its support to the second edition of Golden League. The league will begin on September 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with 200 plus teams across three levels -- U-7, U-9 and U-11.

The initiative was launched last year in July to provide a platform for boys and girls from 5 to 11 years of age group. The success it got has attracted new sponsors but with ONGC's inclusion, it is a step in the right direction for Football Delhi. Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, "I am overwhelmed by the sponsorship support we received from ONGC for our Golden League initiative and with ONGC's support, we will be able to take football to every corner in Delhi and touch those untapped talented gems.

"My thanks to ONGC management for this sponsorship support for the Grassroots Football Development. We truly value the partnership with ONGC as it will significantly help the growth of football in the National Capital Region." With a unique data system - FD Connect, this time the league is aspiring to be more connected and accessible than its former edition. The database will hold all details about Delhi's growing football fraternity.

