India beat Maldives in SAFF U-18 Championship, advance to final

India U-18 defeated Maldives 4-0 in the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 here on Friday to secure their spot in the final of the tournament. From the beginning, India played aggressively and Narender Gahlot scored the opening goal of the match when the game was just in the seventh minute.

Maldives failed to equalise and to make things worse, their Ahnaf Rasheedh (45'+1') scored an own goal. Hence, after half-time, India gained a 2-0 lead. India did not lose momentum in the second half as well and netted two more goals. India's Manvir Singh and Ninthoinganba Meetei scored one goal each in the 79th and 81st minute, respectively.

India U-18 will compete against Bangladesh in the final which will be played on September 29. (ANI)

