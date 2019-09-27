International Development News
Rugby-Stassen fired by Stade Francais after positive test

Reuters Tokyo
27-09-2019
South African lock Hendre Stassen has been sacked by Stade Francais after testing positive for a banned substance, the Top 14 club said on Friday. "The results of the B sample analysis, made at the request of Hendre Stassen, have confirmed the results of the first sample," Stade Francais said in a statement.

"Therefore, Hendre Stassen is no longer a player of Stade Francais." Stassen, 21, had been provisionally suspended since failing the test after a Top 14 game against Montpellier on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

