Khanna loses ITF President election

Indian sports administrator Anil Khanna lost the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) election for the post of President to incumbent American David Haggerty by a massive 146-vote margin during the world governing body's AGM in Lisbon on Friday. Haggerty has been re-elected and will serve a second term till 2023.

The contest in 2015 was a lot closer between Khanna and Haggerty with the former All India Tennis Association (AITA) President and current Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Vice-president losing by less than 10 votes. However, in Friday's election, Khanna could manage just 93 votes as compared to the 259 by Haggerty. Out of the valid 428 votes, Haggerty required just 215 for majority.

Khanna is President of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF). "I will analyse the result later," was all Khanna said after the results were announced.

David Miley (46) from Ireland and Ivo Kaderka (30) from Czech Republic came third and fourth respectively. As it turned out, even the combined votes of Khanna, Miley and Kaderka was not enough to defeat Haggerty.

