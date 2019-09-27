Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba 35-33

Pawan Sehrawat shone again as Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumbai 35-33 in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Friday.

Sehrawat scored 10 raid points for the Bulls as they produced a clinical performance to clinch the fourth place in the points table and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

U Mumba did have their moments in the match where they looked capable of staging a comeback but fell short by two points in a tightly contested affair.

