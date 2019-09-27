International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba 35-33

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:25 IST
Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba 35-33

Pawan Sehrawat shone again as Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumbai 35-33 in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Friday.

Sehrawat scored 10 raid points for the Bulls as they produced a clinical performance to clinch the fourth place in the points table and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

U Mumba did have their moments in the match where they looked capable of staging a comeback but fell short by two points in a tightly contested affair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019