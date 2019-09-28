REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW Genia, Foley return to Australia team for Wales blockbuster

TOKYO - Australia coach Michael Cheika dropped a few selection bombshells on Friday when he brought scrumhalf Will Genia and flyhalf Bernard Foley into his team for Sunday's blockbuster Rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Wales. ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Beating Warholm the extra hurdle for Benjamin in bid to win gold DOHA - Rai Benjamin will take to the track at the world championships with the raw memory of losing to 400 metres hurdles rival Karsten Warholm last month but won't let that deter him from unleashing all in his bid to win his first major gold.

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ Verstappen fastest for Red Bull on first day of practice in Russia

SOCHI, Russia - Max Verstappen knocked Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc off the top of the timesheets to go fastest on the opening day of practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix. UPCOMING

TENNIS TENNIS-ZHUHAI/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Zhuhai Championships Action from the semi-finals of the Zhuhai Championships on Saturday.

28 Sep TENNIS-CHENGDU/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Chengdu Open The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in Chengdu.

28 Sep TENNIS-WUHAN/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open Action from the final of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event.

28 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

28 Sep GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Safeway Open third round Coverage of the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

28 Sep RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WAL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Wales - News conferences & training

Australia and Wales prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Tokyo Stadium. 28 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG-TON/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina v Tonga

Argentina play Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Osaka. 28 Sep 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Ireland

Japan play Ireland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Shizouka. 28 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-NAM/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Namibia

South Africa play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Toyota. 28 Sep 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Liverpool Sheffield United face Liverpool in the Premier League.

28 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SPA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v SPAL Titleholders Juventus host SPAL in a Serie A match.

28 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-SCP-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - SC Paderborn v Bayern Munich SC Paderborn host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

28 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Norwich City. 28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford.

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Barcelona La Liga champions Barcelona visit Getafe.

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton Tottenham Hotspur play Southampton in the Premier League.

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Burnley. 28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United.

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux vs Paris St Germain Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Paris St Germain visit Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1. We will wrap the day's action.

28 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan Inter Milan visit Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

28 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City Everton face Manchester City in the Premier League.

28 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen Borussia Dortmund face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

28 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix. 28 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day two of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. 28 Sep 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

20:45 ET / 00:45 GMT Week 4 NFL previews:

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo. 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit,, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)