Chiefs RB Williams to miss second straight game

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams will miss Sunday's game with the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury, coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday. Williams also missed last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't practice this week.

Williams, 27, rushed for just 34 yards and one score on 22 carries in Kansas City's first two games. He also had nine receptions for 87 yards. LeSean McCoy (ankle) was a full practice participant on Friday and could be in line for an increased workload. McCoy, 31, has a team-best 158 rushing yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

McCoy has scored two touchdowns -- one rushing, one receiving. Receiver/returner Tyreek Hill (clavicle) and left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) remain sidelined for the Chiefs (3-0).

