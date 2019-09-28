International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Eagles bring back CB Scandrick to help secondary

Reuters Philadelphia
Updated: 28-09-2019 05:57 IST
Eagles bring back CB Scandrick to help secondary

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Philadelphia Eagles brought back cornerback Orlando Scandrick on Friday, announcing they signed the 32-year-old to the active roster. Scandrick, who also signed with the team in late July, appeared in three preseason games but was released as the Eagles made cuts to get to 53 players.

The Eagles released linebacker L.J. Fort in a corresponding move. Scandrick, a 10-year veteran, played his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, he recorded 44 tackles, 13 passes defensed and one interception in 15 games (seven starts).

Scandrick is expected to help shore up a banged-up secondary that played without cornerback Ronald Darby on Thursday night due to a hamstring injury. Also, Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (head/neck) both sustained injuries in the Eagles' 34-27 win over Green Bay. Scandrick has nine career interceptions in 140 games (76 starts).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019