Lahiri misses cut despite late birdies at Safeway Open

Anirban Lahiri paid the price for missing a lot of fairways as he didn't make the cut despite two birdies in the last three holes at the Safeway Open Golf Championship. Lahiri, who has now made only one cut in three starts in the new season, shot one-under 71 after a even par 72 in the first to miss the cut by one.

He was tied 68th, which would have enabled him to make the cut last season, but with the PGA Tour going to Top 65 and ties for the weekend, Lahiri exited. In his second round, Lahiri hit just four of the 14 fairways but did get to 13 of 18 greens in regulation.

He birdied the first but gave back that shot on the third. Then he hit a fine patch with three birdies in a row from fourth to sixth, each time getting inside seven feet of the pin with his second shot. A missed 12-footer for par on seventh and a double on Par-5 ninth was the big lapse for him.

On the ninth, Lahiri went into the rough off the tee and then into the trees with the second. A difficult third shot saw him get into the intermediate with third from where he got to 28 feet of the pin. He three-putted from there for a double. On the back nine, he bogeyed 13th but birdied 16th and 18th. In between, he missed an eight-footer for birdie on 12th and a seven-footer for birdie on 15th and that proved crucial.

Bryson De Chambeau shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 to take a two-shot lead. The 26-year-old was 12-under 132 total at Silverado Country Club. Nick Watney was second after a 65, which needed just 22 putts. Justin Thomas made nine birdies and matched DeChambeau's 64 to tie with Nick Taylor (66), Dylan Frittelli (65), Adam Long (68) and Cameron Champ (68) at 9-under.

