Rugby-Hosts Japan stun Ireland 19-12 in huge World Cup upset

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 28-09-2019 14:51 IST
Hosts Japan stunned Ireland 19-12 in an extraordinary upset on Saturday to win their second match of the Rugby World Cup and give themselves a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

The Brave Blossoms came from behind at Shizuoka Stadium to beat a side recently ranked number one in the world in a shock to match their victory over twice world champions South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

COUNTRY : Japan
