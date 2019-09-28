Haryana dominate with six gold medals at U-23 National Wrestling C'ship

The Haryana women's wrestling team dominated the proceedings at the Tata Motors U-23 National Wrestling Championship, winning as many as six gold medals, here on Saturday. Out of 10 weight categories, Haryana women won gold in 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 68kg, 72kg and 76kg here. They also won three bronze medals.

Wrestlers from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra also bagged a gold each. For Haryana, the gold medal winners were Jyoti (50kg), Pinki (57kg), Nisha (65kg), Suman (68kg), Naina (72kg) and Pooja (76kg).

Pooja (53kg), Rani Rana (55kg), Pooja Yadav (59kg) and Reshma Mane (62kg) secured the yellow metal for Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively. The Gold medallist wrestlers will represent India in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship to be held at Budapest (Hungary) from October 28 to November 3.

In the team championships, Haryana topped with 205 Points, followed by Delhi (154 points) and Uttar Pradesh (123 points) respectively.

