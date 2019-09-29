Report: Jaguars CB Ramsey heads to Denver with team

Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on a plane to Denver for Sunday's game against the Broncos, an ESPN source confirmed Saturday. NFL Network was the first to report that Ramsey was on the team flight to Denver.

He is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Ramsey didn't practice throughout the week, citing an illness and lower back and hamstring injuries, while taking personal time to be at home in Nashville, Tenn., for the birth of his second daughter.

On Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast on Sirius XM, Ramsey reiterated his trade request on Thursday because he has lost respect for the franchise. "I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands. For me, respect is a huge thing," Ramsey, 24, said. "I kinda touched on it a little bit last week in last week's podcast, but once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways."

Since joining the Jaguars as the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has not missed a regular-season game. The two-time Pro Bowler has 210 tackles and nine interceptions in 51 games over three-plus seasons. --Field Level Media

