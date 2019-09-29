Hicks' 9th-inning homer gives Tigers split with White Sox

John Hicks smacked a pinch-hit, three-run home run with one out in the ninth inning to help the visiting Detroit Tigers defeat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday night, earning a doubleheader split. Hicks connected against Chicago closer Alex Colome (4-5), who allowed three runs -- two earned -- and three hits in 2/3 of an inning. Colome struck out one en route to blowing his third save in 33 opportunities.

Joe Jimenez navigated a one-out home run from Yoan Moncada in the bottom of the ninth to earn his ninth save. Detroit (47-113) needed until the final inning to break out against Chicago (71-89), as Ivan Nova and relievers Aaron Bummer and Evan Marshall combined to allow one run on five hits in the first eight innings.

White Sox rookie Zack Collins knocked a two-run single against Tigers lefty Tyler Alexander to put the White Sox ahead 2-0 in the second inning. Nova retired eight straight batters at one point. The right-hander loaded the bases with none out in the sixth and yielded to Bummer, who allowed an RBI single to the first batter he faced, Jeimer Candelario, but escaped further damage.

Nova allowed one run on three hits in five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, the American League batting average leader, went 0-for-2 with two walks as his average dropped to .337. Aiming to become the first White Sox player to win a league batting crown since Frank Thomas in 1997, Anderson entered the game with a .338 mark and a seven-point edge on his nearest pursuer, infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees.

Anderson drew multiple walks in a game for the first time since June 10, 2018. Alexander spaced two runs and seven hits in five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Buck Farmer (6-6) was the winner, striking out one in one inning of relief.

Candelario and Victor Reyes each had two hits for the Tigers Chicago won the opener of the twin bill 7-1 behind right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, who allowed one run and five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in eight-plus innings. Danny Mendick and Eloy Jimenez homered for Chicago.

