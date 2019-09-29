Dodgers blank Giants to tie franchise win record

Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed seven strong innings and had an RBI single in the fifth as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers tied the franchise's all-time win record for a season with a 2-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Max Muncy homered to lead off the sixth inning to help the Dodgers (105-56) win their sixth straight game and tie Brooklyn's win total in the 1953 season.

Los Angeles remains one game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in the majors. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Saturday. Logan Webb (2-3) allowed two runs on six hits in six innings for the Giants (77-84), who have lost six of their last nine.

Ryu (14-5) allowed five hits and struck out seven while lowering his ERA to a major league best 2.32. Kenta Maeda bridged the gap to closer Kenley Jansen, who allowed the first two hitters to reach base in the ninth inning before striking out the next three to secure his 33rd save of the season.

Los Angeles snapped a scoreless game in the fifth inning as Gavin Lux ripped a one-out double off Webb, advanced to third on Russell Martin's groundout and scored on Ryu's single to left field. The hit was Ryu's eighth of the season and accounted for his third RBI. Muncy provided insurance to lead off the sixth, hitting a 3-2 fastball from Webb over the wall in right-center field for his 35th homer of the season. Muncy joined Dodgers teammates Cody Bellinger (46) and Joc Pederson (36) with at least 35 homers, marking the first time in franchise history that three players reached that plateau in the same season.

Ryu retired his first 10 batters before Mauricio Dubon and Buster Posey each had a single in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old responded by retiring the next two batters to end the threat. Ryu also surrendered back-to-back singles in the fifth before escaping after Donovan Solano grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed presented Giants manager Bruce Bochy with the keys to the city during a special pregame ceremony at Oracle Park. Bochy is retiring after Sunday's game. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)