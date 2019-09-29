Vishnu Prasad grabs lead in LGB Formula 4 category

Vishnu Prasad grabbed the lead in the drivers' championship category by collecting 23 points from the Round 3 of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, here on Sunday. MSport's Prasad won one race and took the second position in the other one. He now leads the LGB Formula 4 championship with 68 points.

Vishnu toppled teammate Raghul Rangasamy, who picked up only 16 points to muster a total of 63 after this round. Raghul stole the second place in the final race to redeem himself but two fifth positions in the other two races held him back. Dark Don’s Diljith TS, who began the round with a resounding win, finished sixth and fifth in Sunday’s races to hold on to his third position on the table with 48 points.

Mumbai's Aaroh Ravindra stamped his authority in the championship, claiming the JK Tyre Novice Cup title that drew to a close. Meanwhile, Pune’s Tanay Gaikwad stormed into the lead in the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup, wrapping up the round with a victory and a second-placed finish.

Tied on 36 points with Syed Muzammil Ali, he enjoyed a stroke of luck as Muzammil logged a DNF on Saturday. He added 8 more points on Sunday to amass 54 points for a handsome 8-point lead. Muzammil came back strongly to win Race 2 but that was good enough to give him only 46 points. It still gives him an outside chance to win the title in the fourth and final round at the BIC in November.

Siddhart Sajan held on the third position after finishing on the third podium in both the races, taking his total tally to 31 points. Momentum Motorsports Aaroh Ravindra, who began with a 13-point advantage, showed nerves of steel to win the Novice Cup title.

He didn’t enjoy the best of Saturdays, failing to pick up a single point, thanks to a DNS and then a DNF. He, however, collected 4 points in the concluding race to corner the champion’s trophy. Aaroh had a total of 56 points, which was good enough to pip Chirag Ghorpade (52) and Mohamed Ryan (48) in the title race.

