Eban Hymas conducts coaching camp for basketball enthusiasts

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 29-09-2019 20:06 IST
Eban Hyams, the first Indian-origin player to compete in the Union of European Leagues of Basketball (ULEB), on Sunday conducted a coaching camp for the sport's enthusiasts in the city.

Akashdeep Hazra and Kimberly Fendandez, an All India Football Federation (AIFF) certified coach, also provided free coaching to more than 100 students interested in basketball and football at Funshalla Sports.

The 38-year-old Hyams has played professionally in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL).

COUNTRY : India
