Lions QB Stafford (hip) expected to play vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports. Stafford, 31, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited by a hip injury on Friday's injury report.

If Stafford were sidelined, either David Blough, an undrafted rookie from Purdue, or the recently signed Jeff Driskel, who backed up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati in 2018, would be options for coach Matt Patricia. Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has been remarkably durable since his first two seasons in the league. He played in all 16 games from 2011 through 2018, as well as all three games this season -- 131 games in a row.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the hip injury this week was a real threat to end that streak. "This is the closest he's probably been to not playing, but he's planning on going," a source told Schefter.

So far in 2019, Stafford has completed 62.6 percent of his passes (67 of 107) for 831 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions for the Lions (2-0-1). Wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) are said to be game-time decisions.

