REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/3:30 p.m. ET

American Christian Coleman’s dream of adding the 200 meters to the 100 meter world title he won on Saturday has ended after he pulled out of Sunday’s opening round because he was still “feeling the strain”. MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA

Hamilton wins in Russia, Ferrari trip on team orders SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix in a surprise Mercedes one-two on Sunday after Ferrari tripped over team orders and were undone by a virtual safety car they triggered.

TENNIS-TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP ATP roundup: de Minaur claims third title of season

Australian No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur picked up his third title in as many finals this season after beating unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday at the Zhuhai Championships in China. UPCOMING

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD/

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Doha 2019 - Athetics Integrity Unit news conference The Athletics Integrity Unit holds news conference on the sidelines of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

29 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-REN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Marseille vs Rennes Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Olympique de Marseille take on Stade Rennais in Ligue 1.

29 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT TENNIS-TOKYO/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open Action from day one of the Japan Open - an ATP 500 event in Tokyo.

30 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-CAN/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand team announcement New Zealand boss Steve Hansen announces team to face Canada in Pool B.

30 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-BEIJING/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open Action from day one of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing.

30 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England look ahead to Argentina clash After easily overcoming Tonga and the United States to open their Rugby World Cup campaign with two wins, England turn their attention to the much-sterner test of Argentina.

30 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone gives a news conference ahead of his side's Champions League game against Lokomotiv Moscow.

30 Sep TENNIS-BEIJING/

Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing.

30 Sep SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX)

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend Five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend.

30 Sep SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BRU/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gives a news conference as his side prepare for their Champions League match at home to Club Brugge.

30 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend.

30 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer- Talking points from the weekend's Premier League action Five talking points from the latest round of Premier League fixtures

30 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-USA/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v United States France will look to build momentum in their second Pool C clash against the United States in Fukuoka after holding on for a vital victory against Argentina in their opener.

30 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-BAY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur training & news conference Tottenham Hotspur prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Bayern Munich.

30 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

30 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO-WSM/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland v Samoa Scotland play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Kobe.

30 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-DZA/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City news conference & training Manchester City prepare for their Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb.

30 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day four of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

30 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT ICEHOCKEY-WOMEN/SASS (PIX)

Ice hockey-Sass wants women's game to be more than a 'part-time job' American goalie Kimberly Sass, who is among more than 200 women who announced in May that they were boycotting the North American professional leagues, grew tired of essentially paying to play in a professional women's league and is now on a mission to get a sustainable pro league with higher wages put in place.

30 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-BRU/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge news conference & training Club Brugge prepare for their Champions League match against Real Madrid.

30 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League.

30 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

Also Read: Christian Coleman wins world 100m gold

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)