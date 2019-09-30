Blues' plane trouble nixes preseason finale

The St. Louis Blues canceled Sunday's preseason finale at the Columbus Blue Jackets due to a mechanical issue with their chartered aircraft. The game was scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Fans who purchased single-game tickets will receive a refund. Blue Jackets season ticket holders will receive additional tickets to a 2019-20 regular season home game.

"We regret the inconvenience the cancellation of today's game will cause our fans, but after discussions with the Blues there was no viable option that would've resulted in our being able to play the game today," said Blue Jackets president Mike Priest in a statement. The Blue Jackets open the regular season at home Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues begin their title defense on Wednesday at home against the Washington Capitals.

