Athletics-Fraser-Pryce blazes to history with fourth world gold

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce powered her way to 100 metres gold on Sunday to become the first person to win four gold medals over the distance at the athletics world championships.

Fraser-Pryce, who only returned to the track in earnest last year after giving birth to a son, capped a dominating championship storming across the line in a season best time of 10.71 followed by Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in 10.83. The Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, world silver medallist at 100m and 200m in London two years ago, completed the podium grabbing bronze with a clocking of 10.90.

The only disappointment about the race was that once again there was a shockingly sparse crowd at the 40,000 Khalifa Stadium to watch the world's top sprinters perform. With the upper sections of the stadium covered in signage and only the lower bowl open for spectators, there were still more empty seats than occupied ones even on a night when five gold medals were on offer.

By the time the women's 100m hit the track for their race, the last of the night (11:20 PM local time), the stadium had almost emptied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)